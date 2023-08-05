Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.90 billion-$18.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.54 billion.

Corteva Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. 7,329,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,186. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.