Corteva’s (CTVA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,329,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

