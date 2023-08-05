Credit Suisse Group Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $26.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZI. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.65.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.