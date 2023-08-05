Credit Suisse Group Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $26.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZI. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.65.
Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
