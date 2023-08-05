Critical Survey: Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) & NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brera and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brera alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A NeoGames -9.38% 10.94% 3.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brera and NeoGames’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $170,000.00 109.31 -$1.29 million N/A N/A NeoGames $201.98 million 4.57 -$18.97 million ($0.67) -40.39

Analyst Ratings

Brera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoGames.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brera and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 1 4 1 0 2.00

NeoGames has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 30.71%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Brera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of NeoGames shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGames beats Brera on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brera

(Get Free Report)

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About NeoGames

(Get Free Report)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platform services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Brera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.