Critical Survey: Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) & Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jenoptik and Meta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jenoptik N/A N/A N/A $0.81 27.27 Meta Materials $8.64 million 12.98 -$79.10 million ($0.23) -1.04

Jenoptik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meta Materials. Meta Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jenoptik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jenoptik 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jenoptik and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Jenoptik presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.45%. Meta Materials has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,462.50%. Given Meta Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than Jenoptik.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Jenoptik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jenoptik and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jenoptik N/A N/A N/A Meta Materials -918.47% -21.21% -18.31%

Summary

Jenoptik beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors. The company also provides optics and optical systems, including objective lenses for laser material processing, system partner for optics, customized and standardized objective lenses, optical measuring systems, and precision optical components; optical shaft measuring systems, optical 3D measurement technology, optical in-line inspection, vision-systems, and ultra-fast opto-electronic probe card; and optoelectronics and optoelectronic systems comprising system partner for optoelectronic systems, customized-specific optoelectronic systems, optoelectronics assemblies and subsystems, light modulation, and photodiodes and LEDs. In addition, it offers road safety solutions, such as speed enforcement, average speed cameras, red light cameras, evaluation software, and traffic services; and civil security solutions, including automatic number plate recognition and data analysis software, border security, combating organized crime, protecting public places, and monitoring suspect vehicles. The company serves automotive, defense and security, electronics and information technology, healthcare and life science, industry and mechanical engineering, semiconductor equipment, and public safety sectors. Jenoptik AG was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc., a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

