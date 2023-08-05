CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

CSGS stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. 559,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,312. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $298.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

