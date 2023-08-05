CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NYSE CUBE traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.95%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 248.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,932,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,545,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 195,201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after buying an additional 173,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

