Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

CFR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.81. 397,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.58.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,001 shares of company stock worth $676,179. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,050,000 after acquiring an additional 596,591 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

