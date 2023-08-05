Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 2.5 %

Cummins stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,882. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.