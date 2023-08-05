Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.51. 1,285,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.82.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

