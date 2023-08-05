CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.7% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 51,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.56.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

