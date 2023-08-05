Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CYTK stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,953 shares of company stock worth $3,137,901 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

