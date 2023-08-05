Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Cytokinetics Price Performance
CYTK stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $55.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cytokinetics
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.