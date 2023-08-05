DA Davidson Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $73.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.80.

NYSE:TREX opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 52 week low of $38.68 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

