Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Raised by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 0.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $898,491.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,082. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

