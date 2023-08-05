Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $115.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,324,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,203. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $6,602,612.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,199 shares of company stock worth $87,435,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,013,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

