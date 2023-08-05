DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $296.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

