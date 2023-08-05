Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47. 52,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 151,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Deep Yellow Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

