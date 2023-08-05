Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins cut Definity Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.55.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE DFY opened at C$36.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.74.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of C$907.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.2191693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

