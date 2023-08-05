Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 35,440 shares.The stock last traded at $44.50 and had previously closed at $46.99.

DKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Delek Logistics Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.57%.

In related news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $331,254.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,851,727.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,137 shares of company stock worth $1,752,022. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

