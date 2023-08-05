Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29, reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million.
Delta Apparel Trading Down 14.1 %
DLA stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. 230,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Insider Activity at Delta Apparel
In related news, insider Jeffery Neil Stillwell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,954.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DLA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Delta Apparel
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.