Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29, reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 14.1 %

DLA stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.13. 230,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Delta Apparel

In related news, insider Jeffery Neil Stillwell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,954.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 360,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 12,058.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 249,966 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 138,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DLA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

