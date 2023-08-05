Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.