Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $126.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.79. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

