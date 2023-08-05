Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.88

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €169.88 ($186.68) and traded as high as €170.85 ($187.75). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €168.90 ($185.60), with a volume of 328,071 shares.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €166.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

