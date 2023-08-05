DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOCN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of DOCN traded down $11.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,886,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,532. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $731,610.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,606,034. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

