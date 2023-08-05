Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 546.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 177.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 294,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

