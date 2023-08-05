Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

