Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.68 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

