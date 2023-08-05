Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. 232,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a market cap of $896.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

