Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.25. 232,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a market cap of $896.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $82.43.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.