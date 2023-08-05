Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.87 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.72-$0.87 EPS.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

