Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,062,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

