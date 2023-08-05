Donoghue Forlines LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.53. 3,176,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,204. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

