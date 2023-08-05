DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $110.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.59% from the company’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

DoorDash Price Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $92.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,985.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,985.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

