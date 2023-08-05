DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $110.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.22.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,532. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.62. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $6,236,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,985.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

