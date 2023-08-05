DoubleVerify’s (DV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV stock opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,955 shares of company stock worth $5,199,068. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.