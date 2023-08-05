Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.81-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.81-1.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock remained flat at $14.23 on Friday. 2,743,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,667. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 230.31%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.