Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.00

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.73). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Downing One VCT Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of £102.84 million and a PE ratio of 950.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.90.
About Downing One VCT
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Downing One VCT
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Downing One VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing One VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.