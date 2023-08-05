Draper Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Draper Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. DocGo accounts for about 0.3% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocGo were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 352.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 1,292,941 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,087 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DocGo by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 565,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

DocGo Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 732,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,628. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $926.06 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.88. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In other news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocGo news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $385,447.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,413 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo



DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

