DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $104,976,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $89,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

