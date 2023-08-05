DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

DURECT Trading Down 3.3 %

DURECT stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 187.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DURECT by 5,370.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 118.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 38.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

