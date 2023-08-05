DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.62.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,658. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

