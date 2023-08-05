DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Earns Market Perform Rating from TD Cowen

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.
DXC Technology Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 656,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 80.2% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
