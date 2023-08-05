DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DXC Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.62.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,054.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

