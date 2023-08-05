Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.23.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $658,208.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.