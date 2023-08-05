Dynatrace’s (DT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.26. 3,446,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,447. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

