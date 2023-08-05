Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

ETN stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $225.76. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

