Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). Approximately 5,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 78,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £873,356.00 and a P/E ratio of 63.25.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60,000.00%.
About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.
