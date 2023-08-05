Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). Approximately 5,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 78,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £873,356.00 and a P/E ratio of 63.25.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC ( LON:RNEW Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 66.73% of Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

