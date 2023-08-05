Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.35-$6.95 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,565. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.04.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

