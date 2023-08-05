Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.02. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

