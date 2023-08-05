Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.35-$6.95 EPS.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,323. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

