Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as high as C$5.89. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$5.74, with a volume of 21,034 shares traded.

Electrovaya Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.22. The stock has a market cap of C$933.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.91.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

